UFC's Jimmy Crute Chooses To Live In A Van Because He HATES 'paying Rent And Bills'

Australian MMA star Jimmy Crute looks set for a top-15 fight after his recent dominant knockout win over Modestas Bukauskas at UFC Fight Night 180. Crute won his second Performance of the Night award in UFC as he rocked Bukauskas with some devastating punches in the first round itself.

While the 24-year-old light heavyweight looks to set to climb the UFC contender rankings, Crute has little to no plans of upgrading his current lifestyle. The Aussie reportedly raked in over $110,000 for his first-round TKO win on Sunday, but none of his earnings will be going towards his home. Speaking to the media after the fight, Crute said he loves to live in his van and has no plans of ditching his current lifestyle anytime soon.

Also Read | Khabib Is Gonna Make Me Look Like A *****: Justin Gaethje On His Mindset Ahead Of UFC 254

The 24-year-old said he has been living in the 'Jimmy Crute van' before the COVID-19 pandemic spread and will continue to do so despite raking in significant prize money from UFC. "Man, I just f***ing hate paying bills. I hate paying rent. It’s something I wanted to do even before I got signed, I just liked the idea of van life. I’ve decked it all out myself, it has running water, solar power and I’ve done everything myself on it.”

Jimmy Crute further added he likes to do whatever he wants without giving much thought to what people think of him. "It’s just a little project and I don’t really care what normal is. I don’t give a f*** what people think about me. I just do what I want to do.”

Yup.. It takes away all the distractions of going home (2hours from training). Let's me focus 100% on training and recovery. Before I got the van I used to sleep at the gym on a pullout couch. That's why I laugh when people tell me they sacrifice everything for this sport. https://t.co/TjRt6pD04C — Jimmy Crute (@CruteJim) October 13, 2020

Also Read | Georges St-Pierre Vs Khabib Nurmagomedov Has "50% Chance” Of Happening: GSP’s Coach

UFC Fight Night 180: Jimmy Crute UFC career

UFC Fight Night 180 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, marked Crute's fifth fight with the company after coming through Dana White's Contender Series in 2018. Sunday's win over Modestas Bukauskas has propelled him into the limelight as it even drew praise from the UFC president. After Crute knocked out Bukauskas with a clean uppercut, White was spotted shouting "That was a good one, kid!"

"That was a good one, kid!" @CruteJim had to make a quick trip to 'The Boss' after that one. #UFCFightIsland6 pic.twitter.com/eVswCoWfeR — UFC (@ufc) October 18, 2020

Also Read | Mike Tyson, Manny Pacquiao Hail Teofimo Lopez After Impressive Defeat Of Vasyl Lomachenko

Jimmy Crute established early dominance in the fight after he dodged Bukauskas' attempted left kick to land a vicious overhand right. Crute followed it up with a barrage of strikes before Bukauskas managed to get back on his feet. Wasting little to no time, Crute finished his opponent with a well-executed uppercut followed by a disguised left hook.

As Bukauskas hit the floor, the referee was forced to call off the fight. Crute's professional MMA record currently stands at 12 wins and one loss. His only loss came in UFC when he lost to Misha Cirkunov via submission in September 2019.

JIMMY CRUTE WITH THE RIGHT HAND #UFCFightIsland6 pic.twitter.com/S0UZVIe1uz — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) October 18, 2020

Also Read | Khabib Nurmagomedov Ready To Fight Michael Chandler If New UFC Star Beats Islam Makhachev

(Image Credits: Jimmy Crute Instagram)