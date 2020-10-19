Khabib Nurmagomedov ready to fight Michael Chandler if new UFC star beats Islam Makhachev

This week is extremely important for Khabib Nurmagomedov as the undefeated lightweight champion is scheduled to face one of the toughest challenges of his career on Saturday. Despite being just days away from fighting interim champion Justin Gaethje in a title unification bout at UFC 254, Khabib Nurmagomedov is still trying his best to look after the people he’s close with. Earlier, Khabib’s teammate Islam Makhachev was also scheduled to fight at UFC 254, but the fight was cancelled after Islam’s opponent Rafael dos Anjos tested positive for coronavirus, leaving him without an opponent.

Also Read l Khabib next fight: Ronaldo believes Khabib will pummel Justin Gaethje at UFC 254

Khabib Nurmagomedov wants Michael Chandler to fight Islam Makhachev

If Islam Makhachev doesn’t fight at the upcoming PPV, his months of training will go in vain, which is why Khabib Nurmagomedov has sent a message to UFC legend Chael Sonnen to get the ball rolling for Makhachev. According to Chael Sonnen, Khabib Nurmagomedov wants Michael Chandler to fight Islam Makhachev at UFC 254 and is ready to give him a title shot if he defeats his teammate. Apart from Khabib, his manager Ali Abdelaziz has also requested Michael Chandler to take the Islam Makhachev fight.

“He (Khabib) said, ‘There’s no one I’m closer to than Islam. I’m telling you right now, if Michael Chandler beats Islam, I will view Michael Chandler (as) the number one contender, and I want you to get the message out,” Chael Sonnen said in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

Also Read l Khabib vs McGregor II could take place before April 2021 IF 'stars align': Russian's coach

Dana White reacts to Michael Chandler vs Islam Makhachev

While addressing the media at Yas Island, Dana White shot down the idea of Michael Chandler vs Islam Makhachev. The UFC president said that Michael Chandler is currently focusing on Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje as he’ll serve as a replacement if either of the two champions gets injured ahead of the event.

Though there’s a small chance of Michael Chandler vs Islam Makhachev happing at UFC 254, Dana White instead showed interest in booking the fight in the near future. UFC 254: Nurmagomedov vs Gaethje will take place on October 24 (October 25 in India) at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Also Read l Khabib next fight: Khabib shuts down retirement talks, says White has something special

Also Read l Khabib not interested in working TUF alongside Conor McGregor even for $5 billion

Image Source: Michael Chandler, Islam Makhachev Instagram