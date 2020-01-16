Odell Beckham Jr. Hilariously 'smacks' Police Officer During LSU's Locker Room Celebration

The LSU Tigers pulled off a dominating win against the Clemson Tigers at the Mercedes-Bank Superdome earlier this week. A number of headlines were made after the LSU Tigers clinched their first national title since 2007. However, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr’s antics flew a little under the radar.

Odell Beckham Jr. joins in LSU revelry, spanks policeman for spoiling LSU’s party

A former LSU Tiger himself, Odell Beckham Jr. joined in the celebrations following LSU’s 42-25 win over Clemson. Right after the victory, Odell Beckham Jr was seen handing out cash to the LSU Tigers players. That wasn’t all. When the likes of star quarterback Joe Burrow resorted to smoking cigars in the locker room to celebrate the win, few would have noticed a policeman making his way to the locker room.

In a bid to put a stop to the revelries, the officer announced that the players smoking cigars would be arrested if they failed to put their cigars out at that moment. A number of the LSU Tigers paid little attention to the officer's attempts to halt the celebrations. Odell Beckham Jr, clearly unimpressed with the policeman’s bid to put an end to the celebrations, proceeded to spank the officer on his backside.

LSU Tigers win, but Odell Beckham stirs up controversy

The LSU Tigers were forced to issue a statement after Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr’s antics. The three-time Pro Bowler indulged in a spot of post-game cash giveaway to the LSU Tigers players. According to NCAA bylaws, players are not permitted to accept cash. Gifts given to the players in the NCAA also have a cap, with the NCAA regulations permitting gifts up to $550 in value from “the management of the event or from the participating member institution", according to NCAA bylaws. Interestingly, speaking in a podcast after the game, LSU star Joe Burrow revealed that he did, in fact, receive cash from Odell Beckham Jr. after the game.

