J&K’s Khali: Son Of CRPF SI Eyeing WWE Stardom; Meet 23-year Old 6' 2" Arif Saleem Bohru

Hailing from the remote village of Neel in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, son of a CRPF Sub-Inspector Mohd Saleem Bohru- 23 yrs old Arif Saleem Bohru is now eyeing making it to the WWE ring. He is the first professional wrestler from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Also known as Badshah Khan, Arif sees his five family members, his father, mother, and two younger siblings as an inspiration who have always backed him going beyond financial challenges.

Arif inspired by The Great Khali

Recalling his story, Arif rays that his journey started with the inspirational story of WWE wrestler The Great Khali as his father used to tell him about Khali from the age of 14 years and it was that only which made him choose this field.

“Those stories were about the Hard work, passion, dedication, struggle, and achievements of The Great Khali, that thing ignited the hunger in me to create his own place in the ring as a wrestler. I want to become the world’s number one wrestler. It was my father’s inspiring stories that pushed me towards wrestling which eventually not only made me famous but also the first wrestler from the J&K,” Arif said.

Badshah is among the top five wrestlers of the country and is now burning the midnight oil to make it to WWE. He is going to take part in WWE India tryouts to be held in the financial capital Mumbai. “I feel proud that it was The Great Khali himself, who named me as Badshah Khan. It was a dream come true to work under his able guidance and I will surely give more than my ever best.” Arif added.

With a win percentage of around 85%, this 6.2ft youngster from a remote area of Jammu has made 10 hours workout his daily routine to achieve what whole J&K wants him to. “I feel like a king in the ring and want to wing WWE world championship and make India proud,” Badshah said.

