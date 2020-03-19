Jon Jones Roasts Israel Adesanya’s Performance Against Yoel Romero At UFC 248

A lot of UFC fans were seen disapproving of the UFC 248 main event featuring the Israel Adesanya vs Yoel Romero fight. Both Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero stood still for almost 15 minutes during the 20-minute-long fight. In the end, Israel Adesanya won via a split decision. Recently, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones reacted to the Israel Adesanya vs Yoel Romero fight. Jon Jones slammed his Twitter rival Israel Adesanya and said the 42-year-old almost won the fight without even wrestling much.

Yoel is almost 10 years older than me and almost won that fight Without using his wrestling. That’s all I’ll say https://t.co/z6A87fs4w8 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) March 18, 2020

UFC 248: Israel Adesanya vs Yoel Romero: Israel Adesanya retains title

The 42-year-old 'Soldier of God' successfully disarmed the current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya few times during the fight at UFC 248. However, Israel Adesanya delivered many series of kicks to Yoel Romero throughout the fight. The fight was heavily booed throughout by the T-Mobile Arena crowd for a lack of action. After the fifth round, the judges decided scored 48-47, 48-47 and 49-46 in favour of Israel Adesanya.

UFC 248: Israel Adesanya vs Yoel Romero: Yoel Romero slams Israel Adesanya

After the fight, both Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero blamed each other for the slow pace of the fight. Israel Adesanya said Yoel Romero was standing still throughout the fight while guarding himself. He said Yoel Romero never came forward to attack, so, he had to take a risk and attack Yoel Romero, which left him open. Yoel Romero, on the other hand, said that he was standing still so that Israel Adesanya could come and start a brawl.

"I wanted him to stand and trade with me but he was scared to fight," Romero said.

🔊 @stylebender passionately explains why he wouldn't let the booing crowd affect his strategy in his #UFC248 main event against Yoel Romero ##TLTS 🎧@lthomasnews

⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/UN6TJMBRvR — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) March 10, 2020

