What Happened To Jon Jones? UFC Lightweight Champion Arrested In New Mexico

UFC lightweight champion Jon Jones has been arrested under the criminal charges of DWI (Drinking While Intoxicated), possession of liquor container and illegal use of a firearm in New Mexico on Thursday morning amidst all the medical intolerance going all around. According to official reports, the residents lodged a complaint to the local police station after hearing gunshots. The Albuquerque Police immediately responded to the area of 3rd street, Central Avenue at 1:00 AM and discovered Jon Jones inside a vehicle with the engine on.

The police also located a black handgun beneath the driver’s seat and notified that UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was highly intoxicated at that moment. After testing Jon Jones, the officials revealed that Jones was intoxicated twice above the legal limit. However, UFC fans still want to know whether Jon Jones has actually fired those gunshots or not.

Jon Jones arrested: What happened to Jon Jones? Is he arrested for shooting?

As per officials, the black handgun is going to be tested to find whether it has been used for any criminal activity or not. However, Jon Jones has denied using it and claimed to know nothing about the gunshots. Meanwhile, the entire MMA community wants to know what happened to Jon Jones.

Jon Jones' team is yet to respond on the issue while the UFC has stated that they are trying to reach out to Jones for additional information. Meanwhile, the Albuquerque Police has already given their statement that says, “As part of the investigation into this incident, our Gun Violence Reduction Unit will test the firearm and bullet casing to determine whether the gun has been used in any crimes, reducing gun violence in Albuquerque is our top priority”.

Jon Jones arrested: What happened to Jon Jones? Dominick Reyes blasts at Jon Jones

Jon Jones arrested: What happened to Jon Jones? Colby Covington reacts

See, there’s no need to panic. The world’s still perfectly normal. https://t.co/YuWyN0MukI — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) March 26, 2020

What happened to Jon Jones?

(Image courtesy: MMA Junkie.com)