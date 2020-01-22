The Debate
Jon Jones, Not Conor McGregor Invented The Shoulder Strike As Rare Video Footage Shows

other sports

A rare clip from a fight showcases Jon Jones pinning his Brazilian opponent against the fence before planting a brutal shoulder strike over him. Read more.

Written By Raj Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jon Jones

Conor McGregor stunned the entire world by knocking out Donald Cerrone within 40 seconds of the very first round at UFC 246. However, the way Conor McGregor did it, caught everyone’s attention. It was an unorthodox style of fighting. The Irish broke Cowboy’s nose with shoulder strikes. A lot of fans believe that ‘shoulder strikes’ are the new thing in MMA but that is not true. Before Conor McGregor, light heavyweight champion Jon Jones did the same while fighting Glover Teixeira at UFC 172. It was equally ‘shocking’. Let us see how Jon Jones applied those shoulder strikes over one of the best fighters of the world.

Also Read | Israel Adesanya Takes A Brutal Dig At Jon Jones' Entire MMA Career

UFC: Jon Jones applied those shoulder strikes much before Conor McGregor

Donald Cerrone claimed that Conor McGregor’s shoulder strikes were something that he never saw before. However, UFC fans witnessed it in 2014 when Jon Jones stepped up against Glover Texeira in a light heavyweight contest at the main event of UFC 172. The fight ended via judges scorecard. 

Jon Jones dominated the entire fight and traumatized Glover Texeira for all the five rounds. A rare clip from the fight also showcases Jon Jones pinning his Brazilian opponent against the fence before planting a brutal shoulder strike over him. No wonder, Jon Jones is actually regarded as the inventor of ‘shoulder strikes’. If only Donald Cerrone had seen Jones in this fight, he wouldn't have been taken by surprise.

Also Read | Khabib Nurmagomedov Finally Surpasses Jon Jones In Global MMA Pound-for-pound Ratings

After Conor McGregor’s recent victory at UFC 246, he has received a lot of praise. Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has also praised the Irish. The style blender said that he is a huge fan of Conor McGregor and he is happy about his victory.

Also Read | UFC: Dana White Claims Khabib Vs McGregor Rivalry Will Be Bigger Than Ali Vs Foreman

Also Read | Conor McGregor's Coach Wants 'The Notorious One' To Face THIS UFC Sensation

(Image courtesy: YouTube of UFC)

Published:
COMMENT
