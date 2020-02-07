Jon Jones Vs Dominick Reyes UFC 247 Fight Preview And Build Up

UFC is set to head back to the Lone Star State this Saturday when Jon Jones hits the Octagon to put the Light heavyweight championship strap on the line against his next big challenge in Dominick Reyes. The championship bout will be contested in the main event of UFC 247 at Toyota Center.

Also Read | UFC: The Most Vicious Knockouts Ever Seen Inside The Octagon

UFC 247: Jon Jones vs Dominick Reyes – Fight Preview

Jon’s opponent, Dominick Reyes is seemingly an underdog for the first time in his UFC career and will look to become the first MMA fighter to knock the champion off his throne. Reyes, who is known as one of the most renowned strikers in the sport has secured 7 of his 12 victories by way of knockout. And while he is still relatively young in the fight game, Reyes has a range of athletic tools in his Arsenal backed with the physical abilities to hang with someone of Jon’s calibre.

Also Read | UFC 247: Jon Jones Compares His Legacy With Kobe Bryant And Michael Jordan

UFC 247: Jon Jones vs Dominick Reyes – Fight build-up

The challenger Dominick Reyes has relished every moment of the build-up heading into UFC 247 against Jon Jones and claimed to have an upper hand over the champion going into fight night.

And while Jon Jones is an analytical fighter who is known for his mental tug of war from the moment the fight has been announced, Reyes has experienced it first hand and has only seemed to have enjoyed it. Reyes has also pointed out during the fight build-up that while Jon Jones may have spent weeks looking into every layer of his life and his style of fighting, Reyes has been observing the champion much longer.

Also Read | UFC 247: Jon Jones Vs Dominick Reyes Headliner Releases Official Promo Video

UFC 247: A match that will create a legacy for both fighters

Jon Jones will defend his UFC light heavyweight title to solidify his status as 'the greatest' fighter of all time. This isn’t because he may be tested against a legitimate threat that Dominick may present, but mainly because the win will surpass GSP record of 13 successful title defences.

Dominick Reyes, on the other hand, is an undefeated fighter who is as intimidating as an MMA fighter can get. Given his past performances in the cage, he is being touted as the man who can finally take out Jones, despite being an underdog. Moreover, the fight will be an equally defining one for Reyes, who will certainly rise to prominence if he secures a win on Saturday.

Also Read | UFC: Dominick Reyes Wants To Wear A Kobe Bryant Jersey During UFC 247 Fight Week

Image credits: YouTube | UFC