Jon Jones' Only Loss In MMA Career Was Actually A Brutal Beatdown, Watch Video

Jon Jones, the undisputed light heavyweight champion of UFC, has been dominating his opponents since his inception into the promotion in 2008. Since then, Jon Jones has gone on to defeat every opponent he has faced. However, fortune has not always been on Jon Jones’ side. His MMA record reflects a loss against Matt Hamill. Jon Jones’ current record showcases 26 victories with one loss and a no contest. However, Jones’ loss against Matt Hamill was actually one of the most vicious performances of his MMA career till date.

UFC: When Jon Jones was disqualified from a fight against Matt Hamill

Jon Jones and Matt Hamill faced each other at The Ultimate Fighter: Heavyweights Finale on December 5, 2009. No wonder, a young Jon Jones started the fight with aggression and managed to drop Matt Hamill in the very first round. For a moment, it seemed that Jones is going to finish the fight in Round No. 1. However, by the end of Round No. 1, Jon Jones was awarded the first loss of his MMA career.

After dropping down Matt Hamill, Jones went on to attack him with brutal elbows. However, the referee ruled out those elbow hits as ‘illegal’ and disqualified Jon Jones from the fight. Matt Hamill was awarded the victory against Jones but he was left badly hurt after the fight. The referee's decision sparked a lot of backlash from UFC fans including Dana White himself. The UFC President said that Jon Jones clearly won the fight and it was ‘ridiculous’ to rule out those elbow hits as ‘illegal’.

(Image courtesy: YouTube of Fernando Gonzalez)