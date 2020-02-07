Khabib Nurmagomedov Used Headbutts Legally To Win A Lot Of Fights: Watch Video

Despite being one of the deadliest sport on planet earth, MMA has definite rules set. Even if you are fighting, one needs to make it happen under a definite set of rules. In its’ initial days, UFC had a minimal set of rules where hair pulling, groin strikes and head butts were allowed. However, with time UFC restructured their rules of fighting and a lot of moves went out of the box. When headbutts were legal a lot of fighters used them to dominate their opponents and current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was one of them. Before arriving in the UFC, Khabib destroyed a lot of his opponents through headbutts in Russia.

Watch: Khabib Nurmagomedov using head butts to win a fight

The undefeated Dagestani utilised his head on numerous occasions during his early days of MMA career. In 2010, Khabib Nurmagomedov fought Ali Bagov at the Golden Fist Russia event in Moscow. As expected, Khabib dominated the entire fight and advanced his MMA record to 8-0. However, ‘The Eagle’ used a lot of headbutts to devastate his opponent. As seen in the footage, Khabib Nurmagomedov used his patented grappling style to put Ali Bagov on the mat, before ramming him with his head.

UFC: What’s next for Khabib Nurmagomedov?

Khabib Nurmagomedov is currently lined up against Tony Ferguson for the main event of UFC 249. Khabib has been undefeated in his career and Tony Ferguson is expected to be the hardest test of his MMA journey till date. However, the lightweight champion still stands as the ‘favourite’. Meanwhile, Khabib has already hinted at his retirement and he is willing to take two-three more fights before hanging up his gloves. ‘The Eagle’ believes that one should leave the spot at the right time, else youngsters arrive and burry them up.

(Image courtesy: YouTube of MMA Highlight Queen)