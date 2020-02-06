UFC 247: Throwback To When Derrick Lewis Dropped His Pants After A Fight

Derrick Lewis, 'The Black Beast of UFC' returns inside the octagon against Ilir Latifi at UFC 247 headlined by 'Jon Jones vs Dominick Reyes'. Apart from being a hard hitter, Derrick Lewis is also known as one of the most entertaining athletes to have ever played the sport of MMA. The Black Beast has often amazed the spectators by pulling off something unusual and UFC fans love him for that. However, his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan at UFC 229 was too hilarious for the MMA fans.

Also Read | UFC 247: Jon Jones Vs Dominick Reyes Headliner Releases Official Promo Video

UFC 247: Derrick Lewis’s hilarious post-fight interview

"Derrick, why did you take your pants off?"



😂😂😂



In honour of Derrick Lewis' return at #UFC247 this weekend...



Enjoy the best octagon interview response of all time 🙌 pic.twitter.com/cwxH5kQzAb — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) February 5, 2020

Derrick Lewis and Alexander Volkov faced each other in an epic heavyweight contest at UFC 229 headlined by 'Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov’. Despite being a tough fight, The Black Beast managed to notch the victory via knockout in round number three. However, what happened afterwards grabbed more attention. Derrick Lewis decided to open up his pants after the fight and when Joe Rogan enquired him about it, the heavyweight contender said, "My ba*** were hot". No wonder, the entire T-Mobile Arena broke into laughter.

Also Read | UFC: Dominick Reyes Wants To Wear A Kobe Bryant Jersey During UFC 247 Fight Week

UFC 247: Derrick Lewis current status

After defeating Volkov at UFC 229, Derrick Lewis faced two back to back losses against Daniel Cormier and Junior Dos Santos. However, he bounced back to win column via decision in his last fight against Blagoy Ivanov (UFC 244). Derrick Lewis needs to win his upcoming fight against Ilir Latifi (UFC 247) to get back into the heavyweight mix. No wonder, a victory will get his path cleared for the heavyweight strap after UFC 247.

Also Read | UFC: Jon Jones Feels That Jan Blachowicz Is Not Ready For A Title Shot Against Him

Also Read | Israel Adesanya Takes A Brutal Dig At Jon Jones' Entire MMA Career

(Image courtesy: Official Twitter handle of UFC on BT Sport)