Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman Mocks Conor McGregor After Issuing Title Challenge

While MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz took aim at Conor McGregor with a welterweight title offering against Kamaru Usman this week, the 170 lbs champion also taunted the Irish superstar by labelling himself “A Real Bad Nightmare” in a recent Instagram post. Although the mega-fight between Conor McGregor and Kamaru Usman is yet to be finalised on paper, UFC fans were brimming with excitement on social media to throw their weight behind a Kamaru Usma vs McGregor matchup. Since Kamaru Usman is without an opponent at this stage, his manager Ali Abdelaziz reportedly asked UFC officials to think about a matchup between Kamaru Usman and Conor McGregor. Though McGregor has not replied to the offer yet, Kamaru Usman has already predicted the result by claiming it will be a “nightmare” for McGregor.

UFC: Kamaru Usman vs Conor McGregor on the cards?

Kamaru Usman is yet to taste defeat in the UFC and with an 11-fight win streak, he is currently one of the A-listed fighters on the roster. However, when it comes to superstardom and fame, Conor McGregor is still ahead of all his contemporaries. Conor McGregor has tasted defeats in his UFC career, but he is still the first man who has held two UFC titles at the same time and the only fighter who has registered knockout victories across three divisions. A blockbuster event against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman could potentially turn Conor McGregor into the first three-division champion of UFC.

This feat, however, is easier said than done. Kamaru Usman has defeated some of the elites of the sport with the likes of Tyron Woodley, Colby Covington, Demian Maia, Leon Edwards, and Rafael Dos Anjos succumbing to his power. After grabbing the UFC gold at UFC 235, Kamaru Usman successfully retained it by knocking out Colby Covington in their last encounter at UFC 245. Although there were rumours that BMF titleholder Jorge Masvidal will step up against Kamaru Usman next, Masvidal has expressed his interest in running it back with Nate Diaz. Kamaru Usman was then left without a challenger until Ali Abdelaziz brought Conor McGregor's name into the mix.

It looks like #1 contender wants to fight Nate Diaz now . Good for him @TheNotoriousMMA hey you want a title shot ? Come to daddy @USMAN84kg will give you one and he promise first 2 rounds without takedowns only slaps 😂 — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) May 24, 2020

Conor McGregor UFC Fight Island update

A few weeks ago, UFC president Dana White stated that he is planning to host Conor McGregor vs Jorge Masvidal at UFC Fight Island. However, the details of UFC Fight Island are still shrouded in mystery as Dana White has held off on giving any updates since. As per recent reports, UFC officials are planning to host the first Fight Island event in July.

Image courtesy: Kamaru Usman Instagram