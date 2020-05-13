Nate Diaz Jumps Into Twitter War Between Conor McGregor And Khabib Nurmagomedov

While a section of combat sports returned to action in Jacksonville, Florida last weekend in the form of UFC 249, UFC stars that did not feature in the fight card took to Twitter to indulge in some action of their own. UFC superstar Conor McGregor took to Twitter and posted a number of tweets in which he went on to slam numerous UFC fighters including his former foes Dustin Poirier and lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, both Poirier and Khabib responded and thrashed Conor McGregor by mentioning his paltry number of wins in the lightweight division. Meanwhile, another one of Conor McGregor’s rivals Nate Diaz brought himself into the mix as he went on to label the other fighters, 'fake’.

UFC: Nate Diaz brings himself into the Conor McGregor-Khabib Twitter war

While Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor, and Khabib Nurmagomedov were busy trashing each other on Twitter, Nate Diaz also jumped into the Twitter exchange. Nate Diaz posted two tweets where he claimed, “You gurls are on the same team” before labelling all of them as ‘fake’. However, Nate Diaz is yet to draw a response on his tweet, since ‘The Stockton Slugger’ did not take names in his tweet.

Nate Diaz has been out of UFC action since his BMF title loss against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244, and UFC officials have stated that they are not expecting to see Nate Diaz fight again in the near future. However, after UFC 246 Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz went on to hint at a trilogy fight.

UFC: Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz saga

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have levelled the score at 1-1 by facing each other twice at UFC 196 and UFC 202 respectively. However, the third fight has been on the cards since and is expected to determine the ultimate winner between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz. Here’s a look at their previous encounter at UFC 202.

