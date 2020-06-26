BMF Jorge Masvidal Lashes Out At Dana White After UFC Chief Claims MMA Is Not A Career

UFC President Dana White raised a lot of eyebrows this week by claiming that MMA is not a career and just an “opportunity”, which has vexed a lot of A-listed UFC superstars including the 'BMF', Jorge Masvidal. Since the past few weeks, Dana White has had differences with a string of UFC stars including the likes of Jon Jones and Jorge Masvidal over pay issues, but the UFC president appeared unbothered about the festering issues. White later went on to say that the sport of MMA is not a career but an opportunity, to address the situation of fighters’ increasing demands. However, Jorge Masvidal delivered a befitting reply to Dana White and explained exactly why MMA is a career for him.

UFC: Jorge Masvidal slams Dana White for his recent comments

Jorge Masvidal fired back at Dana White and claimed that he has been associated with MMA since the past 16 years. The Mac Life Official reported that Jorge Masvidal said, “I have been doing this 16 years. S***, I have had a lot of opportunity, huh? So It’s not a career. Dana White, that’s interesting to know man. I just really think sometimes we don’t see eye to eye on anything you f**** say. How is this not a career?”

Jorge Masvidal was offered a welterweight title shot which he reportedly declined over pay issues with UFC. However, UFC were quick to replace him with Gilbert Burns and Masvidal is currently left without an opponent. The BMF titleholder has also threatened to quit the promotion, a threat Dana White has not quite taken seriously.

Dana White and his feud with UFC fighters

However, Jorge Masvidal is not the only fighter who has pointed his gun towards UFC President Dana White. Jon Jones has also clarified that he is willing to step out of UFC for the next two-three years, in order to shed light on the current MMA scenario. A lot of UFC fighters have raised the issues of payment in UFC and UFC President Dana White is yet to settle the dispute between him and his fighters.

Image courtesy: UFC.com