Gilbert Burns Wants Conor McGregor Removed From UFC Rankings After His Call To Retire

Dana White briefly spoke about all things Conor McGregor earlier this week and confirmed that the Irish superstar's retirement is set in stone. The UFC president explained that he is not in touch with Conor McGregor despite MMA fans pining for him to come out of retirement. While McGregor is no longer active on the UFC roster, he still holds a spot in the UFC official rankings, which has seemingly vexed welterweight title contender Gilbert Burns. The top-ranked welterweight contender believes that Conor McGregor should be taken out of the official UFC rankings since he is no longer an active fighter.

Also Read | Conor McGregor Announces Retirement After Notoriously Glorious UFC Career

UFC news: Gilbert Burns says Conor McGregor should be removed from UFC rankings

Cejudo retired they took him out of the rankings very quickly let’s do it with Connor as well! 🤔🤔🤔 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) June 22, 2020

Gilbert Burns recently took to Twitter and wrote that Conor McGregor should be removed from the UFC rankings, just like ‘Triple C’ Henry Cejudo's name was taken out from the rankings after he announced his retirement. After defending the bantamweight title against former champion Dominick Cruz in the co-main event of UFC 249, Henry Cejudo called time on his career. UFC officials then took the call to remove his name from the rankings.

Moments after UFC 250, Conor McGregor announced his retirement from UFC in an abrupt tweet. McGregor later revealed in an interview with ESPN, that the sport does not excite him anymore and he is unwilling to get back in the octagon. However, Conor McGregor is still active in the UFC official rankings, with Gilbert Burns waiting to see how long it takes Dana White and co to put his UFC chapter to rest.

Also Read | Conor McGregor Has Retired, No Contact With Him: UFC President Dana White

UFC news: Gilbert Burns to face Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title

Gilbert Burns is currently enjoying a fairytale ride in the UFC welterweight division as he has already managed to bag a title shot. He is currently on a six-fight win streak and is slated to face Kamaru Usman next for the UFC gold. Gilbert Burns and Kamaru Usman will fight each other at UFC 251, the inaugural event of UFC Fight Island. Although there will be two more title fights on the card, Gilbert Burns is all set to headline UFC 251 opposite welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, in Abu Dhabi.

Also Read | Dana White Says He Will 'kill' Amanda Nunes If She Decides To Retire From UFC

Also Read | Dana White Reveals 'Gypsy King' Tyson Fury Could Be Included In EA UFC 4

Image courtesy: Conor McGregor Instagram & UFC.com