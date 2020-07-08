Jorge Masvidal Makes Pit Stop In Rome To Grab Pizza Before Jetting Off To UFC Fight Island

Jorge Masvidal aka “Gamebred” has finally reached Abu Dhabi for this weekend’s UFC 251 headliner. The BMF champion will step up against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and the bad-blood rivalry between the two star fighters has been staged for the main event of the inaugural UFC Fight Island PPV on July 12. After Gilbert Burns tested positive for COVID-19, Dana White turned to Jorge Masvidal to replace the Brazilian against Kamaru Usman, and Masvidal duly stepped in by accepting the offer. Meanwhile, ‘The Gamebred’ has flown to Abu Dhabi in a chartered flight but surprised a bunch of his fans by making a stop in Rome to grab some pizza before touching base in Yas Island. Jorge Masvidal revealed the same on social media earlier this week.

UFC Fight Island: Jorge Masvidal stops in Rome to eat pizza before jetting off to UFC 251 venue

Jorge Masvidal has seemingly been a pizza lover all his life. During his post-fight press conference at UFC 244, the BMF champion did something similar as he was spotted binging on pizza while interacting with the media. This time, Jorge Masvidal showcased his love for pizza once again with another unusual stunt. The 35-year-old took to Instagram and posted two pictures where he revealed that he made a pit stop in Rome.

As per reports, Jorge Masvidal advised the chartered pilots to make a stop in Rome and went out to grab some pizzas. In the second picture, Masvidal can be seen enjoying his pizza inside the private het. The BMF champion wrote in the caption, “Was in the mood for some pizza so made a quick stop #theresurrection”

UFC Fight Island: UFC 251 preview

UFC 251, the inaugural event for the UFC Fight Island PPVs is going to host three title fights. Jorge Masvidal will face welterweight champion Kamaru Usman for the UFC gold, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will defend his title against former champion Max Holloway and Peter Yan will battle Jose Aldo for the vacated UFC bantamweight championship. UFC 251 will take place on July 12, Sunday (IST) at Yas Island (UFC Fight Island) in Abu Dhabi.

Image courtesy: Jorge Masvidal Instagram