UFC VR Video Shows What It Feels Like To Be On Receiving End Of Francis Ngannou's Punches

Francis Ngannou's knockout prowess in the UFC has been well-documented in his recent fights. The heavyweight contender is 12-fights old in the UFC among which he has won 10 bouts. In those 10 bouts, Francis Ngannou has won eight of them via first-round knockouts and is currently on a four-fight win streak. From Mike Tyson to Daniel Cormier, every notable combat sports athlete has acknowledged Ngannou’s knockout power. But, what does it feel like to face him inside the octagon? Footage of a virtual reality (VR) video has been doing the rounds on social media this week, which shows what Francis Ngannou’s opponent sees when 'The Predator' swings for the fences in the UFC cage.

UFC: Francis Ngannou VR video stuns fans

The Instagram handle of Prolific Media posted the clip a couple of hours ago, and ESPN MMA reposted it on their Instagram handle. In the video, Francis Ngannou is spotted donning a set of boxing gloves and his training partner holds the pads. While Francis Ngannou was swinging at the pads in the octagon, his training partner shot everything through a Go-Pro camera placed on his head. A number of UFC fans have been left stunned after watching the Francis Ngannou VR video, as one can gauge the power and velocity of The Predator’s punches in the clip.

Not only can Francis Ngannou dish out the knockout punches, but The Predator can also sustain suffering a few. A few days ago, Francis Ngannou sported body gear while absorbing punches from WBC Silver lightweight champion Ryan Garcia. The undefeated boxer threw his best shots at Francis Ngannou. However, Ngannou took all the shots with a smile on his face and appeared to be fine even after being on the receiving end of some deadly body shots from Ryan Garcia.

UFC: Francis Ngannou next fight

Francis Ngannou is expected to get a title shot after he defeated Jairzinho Rozenstruik via first-round knockout at UFC 249. However, The Predator will have to bide his time until after the Daniel Cormier vs Stipe Miocic fight. For the time being, Francis Ngannou is out of potential opponents since he is expected to get a shot at the Heavyweight strap.

