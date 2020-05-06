YouTuber Logan Paul Admits That He Is Dating Model Josie Canseco; Read Here

Logan Paul is one of the most famous American YouTubers and has a lot of fan following. Recently, he made it to the news as it was reported that he and Josie Canseco are seeing each other. These were rumours so far, but the YouTuber came out and expressed that they are officially seeing each other. He told this to an entertainment portal. Here is what Logan Paul had to say.

Logan Paul tells fans he is dating Josie Canseco

While speaking to an entertainment portal, Logan Paul expressed that he and Josie Canseco are officially a thing. While he was talking to the portal, he was asked how is his quarantine going on. To which he replied by saying that it's him, his birds, his close friends, and a girl. After listening to this, he was asked who the girl he is seeing is. Logan Paul then admitted that he is in a relationship with Josie Canseco.

Logan Paul then spoke about how the couple met. Logan revealed that he met Josie for the first time at the crossing of L.A. circles. He added that one night both crossed paths and it has now become very serious. His meeting with her is nothing less than a Hollywood romantic flick. After this, the couple was even spotted at Rose Bowl Flea Market in Pasadena, California in January.

When Logan Paul was asked who his ideal partner would be, he had answered it in a very different fashion. He had expressed that for him, relationships are about compromise and it is about finding your own perfect fit. Apart from this, he also added that if someone finds a person who has checked off everything in his box, then that person is fortunate.

The YouTuber also expressed that his relationship with Josie is like an idea where they grow and develop traits that the other person likes. He also added that she is very similar to him and that both keep working on their relationship to make it better for both of them.



