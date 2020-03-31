The Debate
Justin Gaethje Being Mooted To Replace Khabib Nurmagomedov At UFC 249 Khabib Vs Ferguson

other sports

Khabib vs Ferguson: UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje is set to replace Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 249 opposite Tony Ferguson.

Written By Raj Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Justin Gaethje

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s unfortunate exit from Khabib vs Ferguson has put the main event of UFC 249 into jeopardy. However, president Dana White is willing to host the PPV outside US soil with or without Khabib Nurmagomedov. According to reports, number four-ranked lightweight Justin Gaethje has already been offered to step up against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 but he is yet to respond. Amidst all the drama going around the main event of UFC 249, UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier believes that Khabib vs Ferguson is cursed and we might never get to see the fight take place in reality.

Also Read | Khabib vs Ferguson: UFC: Justin Gaethje Analyses The Fight Between Khabib Nurmagomedov And Tony Ferguson

UFC 249 Khabib vs Ferguson: Justin Gaethje as Khabib replacement

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ESPN MMA (@espnmma) on

Justin Gaethje has been hunting for a title shot for a long time and he could earn that by defeating Tony Ferguson in one of the biggest tests of his MMA career at UFC 249. MMA journalist Ariel Helwani broke the news of Justin Gaethje being offered to replace Khabib Nurmagomedov and a number of fans have expressed their approval of the same on social media.

Also Read | Khabib replacement: UFC: Justin Gaethje Baits Conor McGregor For A Future Fight By Ridiculing His Comeback

UFC 249 Khabib vs Ferguson: Khabib replacement and Justin Gaethje

Apart from Justin Gaethje, UFC reportedly has other options in order to secure Tony Ferguson's upcoming fight at UFC 249. Jorge Masvidal has already expressed his interest in being Khabib's replacement if UFC fails to find a perfect opponent for ‘El Cucuy’. Meanwhile, Dustin Poirier is also ready to face Tony Ferguson as he reportedly wants another shot at the lightweight title since his loss against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242.

Also Read | Khabib vs Ferguson: Khabib Nurmagomedov Stuck In Russia Lockdown, Set To Miss UFC 249 Vs Tony Ferguson

Also Read | Justin Gaetje as Khabib replacement: Tony Ferguson Slams Khabib For Dropping Out Of Khabib vs Ferguson 

(Image courtesy: ESPN MMA and UFC.com)

First Published:
