UFC: Justin Gaethje Baits Conor McGregor For A Future Fight By Ridiculing His Comeback

Conor McGregor is going to make his UFC return on January 18, 2020 against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 246 and fans are thrilled to see him fight again. However, the much-awaited welterweight clash makes no sense to Justin Gaethje. ‘The Highlight’ is currently at the third spot of the lightweight rankings and he believes that McGregor needs a valid victory in the lightweight division to get his hands on the 155 lbs belt.

Also Read | Salt Bae Challenges Conor McGregor And Khabib Nurmagomedov To Fight, Eyes UFC Debut

UFC: Justin Gaethje mocks Conor McGregor’s return

Conor McGregor had an unsuccessful attempt at the lightweight title against Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Irish giant has been out of the sport since then, but he kept on popping names to stay relevant in the news. While Conor McGregor’s UFC return was still in jeopardy, lightweight contender Justin Gaethje expressed his urge to face the former double champion. Well, after beefing with almost every top lightweights, 'The Notorious One' chose to go against Donald Cerrone in the welterweight division.

Justin Gaethje is coming off straight with three TKO victories and he feels that Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone is a “freak show”. In a recent interview with Luke Thomas, the number three-ranked lightweight claimed that he doesn’t know what to make out of the matchup. He is even more confused with Conor McGregor’s move towards the welterweight unit since a victory against Donald Cerrone is not going to guarantee McGregor a title shot in the lightweight division as far as the ‘The Highlight’ is concerned.

Also Read | UFC: Justin Gaethje Analyses The Fight Between Khabib Nurmagomedov And Tony Ferguson

UFC: Justin Gaethje status

Khabib Nurmagomedov is currently dominating the entire lightweight division and he is expected to face Tony Ferguson in April. Well, Justin Gaethje can expect to get his title shot once ‘The Eagle’ and ‘el Cucuy’ get done with each other. Take a look at Justin Gaethje’s iconic moments inside the Octagon.

Also Read | UFC: Conor McGregor's Diet Plan Ahead Of 2020 Comeback Will Inspire You

Also Read | Jorge Masvidal Feels Conor McGregor Is "scared" Of Him; Comments On His UFC Return