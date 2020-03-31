Tony Ferguson Slams Khabib Nurmagomedov For Dropping Out Of UFC 249

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov shocked the entire MMA community as he went on to reveal that he is stuck in Russia amidst the coronavirus outbreak and is expected to miss his upcoming fight against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249. The undefeated UFC champion went live on Instagram earlier this week where he revealed his decision, and UFC fans have been showing their disappointment over social media since then.

Apart from the fans, title challenger Tony Ferguson is equally frustrated as he advised Khabib Nurmagomedov not to run away from him with a cheeky tweet. Despite that, UFC 249 is still on the cards and UFC is looking for a fighter who would replace Khabib Nurmagomedov opposite Tony Ferguson for the main event.

UFC 249 Khabib vs Ferguson: Tony Ferguson reacts to Khabib being stuck in Russia

April 18 Is Getting Close @TeamKhabib & You’re Hiding In Russia. Travel Bans Will Not Prevent Me From Whoopin’ That Ass. Don’t Use It As An Excuse To Back Out. You Have Been Sent Many Locations, Send Us 1. Still My Bitch #DefendorVacate MF ⚾️ -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 #ufc249 @ufc @danawhite pic.twitter.com/TVQH4mnG2e — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) March 30, 2020

After Khabib’s recent statement regarding the Russia lockdown and UFC 249, Tony Ferguson ‘El Cucuy’ tweeted out a video and slammed Khabib for missing out on UFC 249. In the caption, Tony Ferguson wrote that April 18 is getting close and Khabib is currently hiding in Russia. El Cucuy also said that travels bans are not going to prevent him from ‘whooping’ Khabib Nurmagomedov. “You have been sent many locations, Send Us one,” wrote Tony Ferguson in the tweet.

UFC 249: Khabib replacement update

According to reports, Justin Gaethje is being mooted to replace Khabib Nurmagomedov opposite Tony Ferguson for the main event of UFC 249. However, Gaethje is yet to respond. Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal has already shown his interest in the bout as he went on reveal he is free on April 18 via Twitter. Dustin Poirier is also interested in replacing Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC 249 main event but UFC is yet to settle on a name amidst Khabib’s sudden exit from the UFC 249 card.

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)