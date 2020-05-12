Conor McGregor Confirms He Will Return To The Octagon In July, Teases Upcoming Contest

UFC returned to action this past weekend with a blockbuster main event headlined by Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje. With UFC events up and running, ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor is now looking to finalise an opponent for his next fight. While there was massive speculation regarding Conor McGregor’s upcoming bout, the Irish superstar revealed the date of his next fight via Twitter. However, the former world champion is yet to finalise his upcoming fight on paper.

UFC: Conor McGregor next fight date revealed

See you in July 🇮🇪☘️🇺🇸 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 12, 2020

Conor McGregor took to Twitter and wrote, “See you in July”. The former double champion has not revealed whom he wants to face in July but went on to tease his fans by posting the emojis of the Irish flag and the USA flag. Conor McGregor has already expressed his interest in facing Justin Gaethje post UFC 249, and UFC fans have now assumed that McGregor’s July return will see him go up against the new interim lightweight champion.

Conor McGregor also went on to state that he will “butcher” Justin Gaethje if they ever meet inside the octagon. However, Justin Gaethje has earned himself an opportunity of facing Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title and there is a chance he may not accept McGregor's challenge. Khabib Nurmagomedov has also vowed to return in July, as he is confirmed to go up against ‘The Highlight’.

The decreasing possibility of Justin Gaethje vs Conor McGregor in July has brought another American fighter into the mix. Conor McGregor has also taken digs at Dustin Poirier with one of his ‘headline-worthy’ tweets recently and the former interim lightweight champion did not fail to respond. Though Conor McGregor has often trolled Dustin Poirier for getting knocked out within 90 seconds of their featherweight contest in 2014, Dustin Poirier has regarded his ‘lightweight journey’ to be his prime. This time, Dustin Poirier did the same as he went on to mention that Conor has just one win in the 155 lbs division.

It is Dustin/Tony next when Tony heals.

If he does. Dustin will beat him also if changes are not made. Which they won’t. Dustin, although game, and in the mix, will be fed to the floor again. Couple wins here/there then folded in half. Rinse and repeat - Dustin career. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

You have 1 win at Lightweight in the UFC... Pipe down — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 11, 2020

Image courtesy: UFC