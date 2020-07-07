Kamaru Usman Net Worth 2020, Personal Life, UFC Career And Fight Vs Jorge Masvidal

Kamaru Usman ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ has positioned himself as one of the deadliest welterweight fighters on the current UFC roster within just five years of his entry into the promotion. Currently the welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman is undefeated in the UFC and has already defended his title successfully against Colby Covington at UFC 245 with a stellar MMA career of 16-1. Now, Kamaru Usman has been lined up to defend his title against BMF Jorge Masvidal for the upcoming headliner of UFC 251 at UFC Fight Island. Before fans get to catch Usman vs Masvidal live on July 12 (IST), here’s a look at the Kamaru Usman net worth 2020.

The Nigerian Nightmare has amassed a considerable amount of fortune from his fighting career by competing in several promotions across the world. Since different media outlets have reported different figures, the 'Kamaru Usman net worth 2020' section seems a bit hazy. According to the reports of Livesportsworld.com, Kamaru Usman net worth stands at $1 million this year.

Unlike other A-listed superstars like Conor McGregor and his upcoming opponent Jorge Masvidal, Kamaru Usman hasn’t delved into businesses other than fighting. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ has already competed in some of the most stacked cards in the promotion’s history and has reportedly bagged heavy fight purses. 'Kamaru Usman net worth 2020' has touched the reported amount of $1 million after him beating several adversaries. The current UFC welterweight champion reportedly added to his net worth after outclassing Tyron Woodley for the welterweight gold at UFC 235. He further fought Colby Covington at UFC 245 and defended his title successfully by building on the 'Kamaru Usman net worth 2020'. Meanwhile, Kamaru Usman net worth 2020 is expected to touch new heights after he faces BMF champion Jorge Masvidal in the UFC 251 headliner at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Kamaru Usman net worth 2020: Usman vs Masvidal live and UFC 251

Kamaru Usman will be defending his title for the second time against Jorge Masvidal in the upcoming UFC 251 main event at UFC Fight Island. Apart from Usman vs Masvidal live, UFC 251 will feature two more title fights - Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs Max Holloway for the featherweight belt and Peter Yan vs Jose Aldo for the vacated UFC bantamweight title. UFC 251 will go down on Sunday, July 12 at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

