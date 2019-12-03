Tony Ferguson Fires Warning Shots At Khabib Nurmagomedov, Says The Champion Is 'nervous'

The fifth booking of the championship bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson for the UFC lightweight title finally became official late last week. Tony Ferguson has signed his side of the contract to face the champion in the main event of UFC 249. It is set to take place on April 18 in Brooklyn, New York. A fight between these two has been planned on four different occasions, but it would never happen due to various reasons. Well, it seems like the long wait is finally over and Khabib and Ferguson will finally be able to grapple.

Tony Ferguson (25-3) will go into the championship fight at UFC 249 with a 12-win streak. His recent effort at UFC 238 saw Tony Ferguson score a controversial second-round TKO victory over Donald Cerrone. And with an impressive 12-fight winning streak, El Cucuy seems confident about facing Khabib. It was evident from his recent interview on Ariel Helwani's MMA show.

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson - El Cucuy analyzes the fight

Speaking of the upcoming fight, he said that Khabib Nurmagomedov has got an issue ahead of him, which is Tony Ferguson. Tony further said that it is hunting season and that he would go hunt the Russian. Tony Ferguson also said that he is already in the head of Khabib Nurmagomedov and that his fear will make the Russian train a lot harder than he does. He continued by suggesting that Khabib will be so nervous that he will make a mistake during their fight.

Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0) holds the longest undefeated streak in MMA and is coming off a submission win over Dustin Poirier whom he fought at UFC 242. Let us know what you think about Tony Ferguson's latest comments.

