Khabib Nurmagomedov Says He Could Be Good Friends With Conor McGregor One Day: Watch

The bad blood between Conor McGregor and current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is regarded as one of the biggest rivalries in combat sports history, and UFC president Dana White has already compared it with the legendary rivalry of Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier. The UFC universe was split in half when Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov battled each other for the lightweight strap at the main event of UFC 229 on October 7, 2018.

It’s been almost two years since the fight took place, but Khabib and Conor still remain rivals as they are often spotted launching verbal jabs at each other. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov publicly admitted that someday he could be friends with Conor McGregor. Here’s what Khabib said two years back.

UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov believes he could be good friends with Conor McGregor one day

Two years ago, Khabib Nurmagomedov publicly admitted that he could be friends with Conor McGregor at some point in his life. According to Khabib, life is unpredictable and he does not know whether he and Conor will remain rivals all their lives. Even after defeating Conor McGregor inside the cage, Khabib Nurmagomedov went on to brawl alongside his teammates in the aftermath of UFC 229. However, post the fight Khabib admitted that he does not mind improving his relationship with Conor McGregor.

UFC: Khabib vs Conor rematch

The Khabib vs Conor rematch has been grabbing the attention of the UFC universe ever since the original fight took place in 2018. However, UFC officials are not close to turning the Khabib vs Conor rematch into reality, according to reports. Currently, both fighters are out of opponents amidst the coronavirus outbreak, as Khabib Nurmagomedov recently pulled out of the main event of UFC 249.

(Image courtesy: Twitter)