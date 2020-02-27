Khabib Nurmagomedov Brands Conor McGregor’s Win Over Cowboy Cerrone As A 'joke'

Conor McGregor returned against Donald Cerrone at the main event of UFC 246 after taking a year off from the game. The Irish superstar went on to unload a spectacular 40-second TKO victory against ‘Cowboy’ on his return. While most of the MMA community praised Conor McGregor’s performance, his longtime rival Khabib Nurmagomedov slammed him for choosing an easy opponent for his comeback. According to Khabib Nurmagomedov, Donald Cerrone is a huge name in UFC but his time has ended.

UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov slams Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone

During an interview with TMZ, the lightweight champion of UFC was asked about his thoughts on ‘McGregor vs Cerrone’. Surprisingly, Khabib Nurmagomedov said, “He (Donald Cerrone) is not high level. Of course, he (Donald Cerrone) has a big name, but his time is finished. Cowboy (Donald Cerrone) always loses his main event fights, always. I don’t remember when he won. In last ten fights, I think he lost seven times.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov has often been vocal about his thoughts on Conor McGregor and he has shown zero mercy while doing so. Conor McGregor has been asking for a rematch since his humiliating loss against Khabib. However, The Dagestani feels that there are worthy contenders who deserve a chance before Conor. The undefeated lightweight champion was reportedly offered $100 million to run it back with Conor in Saudi Arabia. However, Khabib dumped the offer and called Conor McGregor an ‘idiot’.

UFC: Khabib Nuurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson at UFC 249

The undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov will defend his lightweight strap against Tony Ferguson at the main event of UFC 249 on April 19, 2020. The lightweight title fight will take place at Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York. The first press conference for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson will go live on March 6.

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)