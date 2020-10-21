Khabib Nurmagomedov Draws Comparison To Bane, Thanks To His Official UFC Respirator Mask

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov drew an unusual comparison as he arrived in his hotel in Abu Dhabi ahead of his blockbuster fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. Khabib was captured donning UFC's respirator mask, which made him look like Bane, a DC supervillain. The respiratory mask Khabib wore is UFC's official mask, made by their partners, O2 Industries. Khabib even promoted the Bane-esque mask on social media. He posted a photo of himself on Instagram with a link to the 'Protect the Fighter' website. The mask retails for upwards of $200.

Khabib mask or Bane mask? Fans point out the similarity to Tom Hardy's character

Fans were quick to draw comparisons to Hollywood actor Tom Hardy, who played the role of Batman's arch-rival in The Dark Knight Rises. One fan commented on Khabib's post: "That's a powerful mask." Another fan dedicated one of Bane's most memorable lines from the movie to Khabib: "It doesn't matter who we are. What matters is our plan." MMA fighter Murad Machaev simply wrote: "Bane!"

Back in the Abu Dhabi hotel, Khabib also bumped into former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier. The retired fighter, who is currently working as a pundit in UFC, is known to be a good friend of the Dagestani as they were also teammates at the American Kickboxing Academy.

Khabib vs Gaethje to feature no fans

According to ESPN, UFC's request to allow a limited number of fans at the Flash Forum Arena, Yas Island, was not approved. UFC was, therefore, forced to put ticket sales on hold. UFC 254 will be similar to the other events that took place during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the report did confirm that a small number of invitees will be present at the arena, which will mostly comprise of journalists and pundits.

Update on UFC 254: No fans, unfortunately. A plan that would have allowed additional fans in the building and put tickets on sale was not approved in time. There will be a small handful of invitees, but atmosphere will essentially be the same as every other event, I'm told. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 18, 2020

On Saturday, October 24, Khabib Nurmagomedov will defend his lightweight title against Justin Gaethje. Bracing for his first fight in over a year, Khabib is entering as the heavy favourite to emerge victorious at UFC 254. He previously defended his title against Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. Khabib currently holds a 28-0 record.

As for Justin Gaethje, the 31-year-old is currently on a four-fight win streak, having last lost his fight against Poirier in April 2018. Earlier this year, Gaethje beat Tony Ferguson via TKO at UFC 249 to earn a shot at Khabib's title. Gaethje is 22-2 in his professional career.

(Image Credits: Khabib Nurmagomedov Instagram)