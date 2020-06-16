Khabib Nurmagomedov's Manager Wants Conor McGregor To Return And Face Tony Ferguson

It has been just over a week since 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor announced his retirement, but as has been the case with McGregor, his retirement continues to make headlines. Conor McGregor has been challenged by numerous combat sports personalities including his former foe and undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather. He has also been advised to come out of retirement by several MMA veterans but ‘The Notorious’ is yet to address any possible plans of his return. Meanwhile, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz has seemingly offered a perfect matchup for Conor McGregor at this point, as he went on to tease a possible matchup between Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson in the near future.

Also Read | Khabib Nurmagomedov Predicts Who Will Walk Out Of UFC 251 With A Title

UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov manager wants Conor McGregor to face Tony Ferguson

While interacting with TMZ, Ali Abdelaziz went on to pour cold water on the possibility of a rematch between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. Instead, he advised the Irishman to return and face Tony Ferguson or Jorge Masvidal. As per Ali, UFC won’t stop without Conor McGregor as he went on to advise Conor McGregor to return and stay active in the promotion. While Khabib Nurmagomedov is already slated to go up against Justin Garthje on his return, Ali went on to chalk up a few plans for Conor McGregor.

“Will Khabib (Khabib Nurmagomedov) fight him? He can forget about it. I don’t think Khabib will fight him. Will Gaethje fight him? I don’t know. Maybe. But at the end of the day, I would like to see Conor fight one more fight before he gets a title shot. I would like to see him fight Tony Ferguson. I think that’s the fight a lot of people … it’s a good fight. They have histories, and I think they should fight to see who is the number one contender,” said Ali Abdelaziz.

Also Read | Khabib Nurmagomedov Vs Justin Gaethje Simulated, Here's What Happens At The Showdown

Conor McGregor retirement: Could Conor McGregor return?

While the Conor McGregor retirement has been grabbing headlines over the week, UFC President Dana White appeared to have made his peace with McGregor's decision. The last couple of weeks have been tough for Dana White after he was targeted by A-list brawlers like Jon Jones and Jorge Masvidal, which was then followed by Conor McGregor's shock decision. However, Dana White publicly said that the fighters are “free” to go ahead with their decision, as he vowed to keep the UFC events up and running. Dana White has also finalised UFC 251 which is going to mark the beginning of the Fight Island events in UFC.

Also Read | Khabib Nurmagomedov Gets Pranked While Eating Turkish Dinner, Smiles After That: Watch

Also Read | Khabib Nurmagomedov retirement: Khabib Nurmagomedov Acknowledges His Next Opponent In An Instagram Post

Image courtesy: Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson Instagram