UFC President Dana White Confirms Ferguson Vs Gaethje To Take Place 'somewhere On Earth'

Justin Gaethje ‘The Highlight’ has officially been confirmed as the fighter who will face Tony Ferguson ‘El Cucuy’ for the interim lightweight title on April 18 at the main event of UFC 249. Though the venue of the fight is yet to be declared officially, UFC president Dana White has claimed that the fight is going to move ahead for the fans on April 18 under any circumstances. There have been reports that Dana White is planning to secure a private island to host UFC 249 safely amidst the coronavirus outbreak and he is also planning to conduct private flights for all the participating fighters and staff.

UFC 249 live: Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje finalised on April 18 by Dana White

After close to two weeks of drama around the main event of UFC 249, the bout has finally been secured without lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Khabib’s exit from UFC 249 has forced the main-event to be an interim title fight rather than being a lightweight title contest as Justin Gaethje will be challenging Tony Ferguson for the interim belt. Though Tony Ferguson is being seen as the favourite heading into the match-up, MMA pundits consider Justin Gaethje to be a ‘tough test’ for Tony Ferguson.

Currently, Justin Gaethje is on a three-fight win streak as he went on to knockout James Vick, Edson Barboza, and Donald Cerrone in his last three fights. On the other hand, Tony Ferguson is riding a 12-fight win streak. If Justin Gaethje manages to defeat Tony Ferguson, he will be eligible to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title in the near future.

UFC 249 live: Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje and the full fight card

UFC has restricted the entire fight card and has scheduled some intense matchups in recent times. Former women’s strawweight champions Jessica Andrade and Rose Namajunas are going to battle each other for the second time in UFC and Francis Ngannou has been lined up against heavyweight fighter Jarzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 249. Here's a look at the full fight card.

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)