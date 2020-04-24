When Conor McGregor's Son Attacked A Khabib Cutout Pre-fight; Watch Video

The bad-blood rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov broke all barriers as both men held back nothing while launching verbal jabs at each other. Throughout their pre-fight segment, Conor McGregor shot venom at Khabib which ultimately led to the infamous brawl in the aftermath of UFC 229. However, things took a cheeky turn when Conor McGregor used his 3-year-old son to belittle the undefeated Dagestani. Here’s how what happened during McGregor vs Khabib pre-fight.

Conor McGregor son attacks Khabib Nurmagomedov’s photo in McGregor vs Khabib pre-fight session

Conor McGregor and his teammate Dillon Danis used a photo of Khabib and instructed McGregor's son to keep hitting the likeness. Conor McGregor’s first child Conor McGregor Jr duly obliged as he went on to knock down Khabib’s photo with several punches.

However, the scenario was completely different in the main event of UFC 229. Khabib Nurmagomedov unleashed one-sided dominance over Conor McGregor before choking him out in Round 4. The lightweight champion then jumped off the cage and attacked Conor’s teammate Dillon Danis with things spiralling out of control after the fight. Khabib was immediately taken away from the octagon-side and was handed a periodic suspension from UFC.

UFC: Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov 2 update

A rematch has been on the cards for a while now but Khabib appears to be ducking Conor McGregor as he has shown no interest in running it back. However, UFC president Dana White believes that Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov are going to lock horns once again. Conor McGregor is reportedly interested in facing Khabib Nurmagomedov for the second time in his career as he has already been vocal about it in several public appearances. However, any rematch between the two will have to wait for a considerable amount of time as Khabib Nurmagomedov is not slated to feature in UFC till September. Even then, he will most likely face the winner of Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje, should the fight go through amid the situation surrounding coronavirus.

