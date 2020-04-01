Tony Ferguson Net Worth, Salary, UFC Career And UFC 249 Update

Tony Ferguson ‘El Cucuy’ has been a prominent face of UFC since his debut in 2011 against Ramsey Nijem at “The Ultimate Fighter -Team Lesnar vs Team Dos Santos”. Apart from being a star fighter Tony Ferguson is arguably one of the most dangerous lightweight fighters to have ever stepped inside the octagon. He is currently unbeaten in 12 fights and boasts an MMA record of 26 wins and three losses.

The 36-year-old American has dominated almost every opponent he has faced in his MMA career but his title shot has been put on hold once again due to the unfortunate change in the main event of UFC 249. After Khabib’s sudden exit from the much-anticipated UFC 249 Khabib vs Ferguson, Tony Ferguson is still waiting for his new opponent to be announced. While UFC fans are still waiting for the UFC 249 main event, here’s a look at the Tony Ferguson net worth and Tony Ferguson salary.

UFC 249 news: Tony Ferguson net worth and Tony Ferguson salary

According to Essentially sports, the Tony Ferguson net worth amounts to $2,184,000 from his MMA career. Tony Ferguson reportedly had his biggest payday when he faced Kevin Lee at UFC 216. The single fight brought him just under half a million. Tony Ferguson was earlier managed by Paradigm Sports but could not secure too many sponsorships with them. He then made the switch to the Ballengee Group, where he bagged two big sponsorships with RDX Sports and Monster.

Fighting Irish MMA has broken down Tony Ferguson’s UFC salary since his debut and the list claims his earnings were - $38,000 in 2011, $15,000 in 2012, $20,000 in 2013, $64,000 in 2014, $104,000 in 2015, $106,000 in 2016, $375,000 in 2017, $150,000 in 2018, and $160,000 in 2019.

