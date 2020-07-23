Khabib Nurmagomedov Opens Up Publicly About Father Abdulmanap’s Death For The First Time

The UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov recently took to Instagram and opened up about his father’s death for the first time. Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who was also his son’s head coach, passed away recently due to COVID-19 complications at the age of 57. According to reports, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov had to undergo heart bypass surgery due to coronavirus complications in May and was subsequently placed in a medically induced coma.

After waking, he remained in critical condition, but soon showed some signs of recovery. However, as time went by, his health got worse and he breathed his last on July 3, 2020.

Reports claim that after Abdulmanap’s passing, Khabib Nurmagomedov surrounded himself with his family and decided to mourn in peace. After almost a month, Khabib Nurmagomedov took to social media and posted a photo of him hugging his father. He also shared a Quran passage and some personal words to honour his father.

“I will miss you Father, you were a Father, a friend, brother and coach in one person. You taught me almost everything I know. I hope that you were happy with me. The contentment of parents is the contentment of Allah,” Khabib Nurmagomedov wrote in Russian (translated by RT.com).

What’s next for Khabib Nurmagomedov?

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s fighting future remains uncertain. Earlier, UFC President Dana White said that Khabib can take as much time he wants to mourn his father and come back whenever he ready. The reigning UFC lightweight champion is scheduled to face interim champion Justin Gaethje later this year, but according to reports, the match could be postponed.

Earlier, while talking to ESPN, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s close friend and teammate Daniel Cormier also stated that Nurmagomedov vs Gaethje should be postponed. Daniel Cormier said that Khabib Nurmagomedov was really close to his father and it will be really hard for him to return to the octagon this year. Cormier suggested that UFC should replace Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje with some other fights. “So we don’t get Khabib in September. OK, we get (Israel Adesanya) vs (Paulo Costa), which is a phenomenal fight,” Daniel Cormier added.

Image Source: Khabib Nurmagomedov - Instagram