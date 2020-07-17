Khabib Nurmagomedov Still On Course To Fight Justin Gaethje Despite Father's Death: Report

Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has been out of UFC action since his last appearance against Dustin Poirier at the UFC 242 headliner. Although he was scheduled to return against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249, the lightweight thriller was called off after Khabib Nurmagomedov got stuck in Russia due to lockdown protocols. While there was massive speculation regarding his return shortly, Khabib Nurmagomedov's father’s unfortunate demise is expected to keep those plans on hold.

Khabib father death: The Eagle will fight Justin Gaethje at UFC 253

Khabib Nurmagomedov's father tragically passed away last month due to several health complications following COVID-19. While the entire MMA community mourned his death, Khabib Nurmagomedov's return to action is also up in the air. However, UFC chief Dana White has seemingly staged an event for Khabib and “The Eagle” is expected to headline UFC 253 against title contender Justin Gaethje.

Khabib father death: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje could go down this year

As reported by The Sun, Khabib Nurmagomedov will fight Justin Gaethje this year despite the sudden passing of his father. UFC president Dana White is determined to arrange a fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje. The fight id is slated to take place on September 19 at Fight Island. Khabib Nurmagomedov has been out of the scene since his father passed away but Dana White believes that 'The Eagle' will be back in the octagon soon.

Khabib father death: Dana White on Khabib Nurmagomedov's return

Dana White, in a recent interview, stated: “I don’t think it (Khabib's return) is off the table. I’m just waiting to hear from him. I’m not messing with Khabib Nurmagomedov. I’m leaving him alone until he’s ready to talk and letting him mourn and do what he has to do. I reached out to him the day of. I haven’t heard back from him since.” Justin Gaethje replaced Khabib Nurmagomedov against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249. Justin Gaethje won against 'El Cucuy' via technical knockout to book a fight against Khabib.

Khabib had his father in his corner throughout his career. Here he is, at his father’s last resting place. RIP. pic.twitter.com/QbVq3Tw8HR — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) July 16, 2020

(Source: Khabib, Gaethje/Instagram)