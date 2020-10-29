Khabib Nurmagomedov Pays Tribute To Trainer Javier Mendez After Announcing UFC Retirement

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently penned down a heartfelt tribute to his long-time American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) coach Javier Mendez after announcing his retirement at UFC 254. The undefeated lightweight champion defeated Justin Gaethje in the second round via submission on Saturday, taking his incredible record to 29-0. The performance was even more remarkable as Dana White later revealed that The Eagle suffered a broken toe just days before the clash.

Also Read l Khabib Nurmagomedov celebrates UFC 254 win by feasting on his favourite burgers: Watch

Khabib Nurmagomedov thanked Javier Mendez for being an inspiration

After the dominating win, Khabib Nurmagomedov broke down in tears as he remembered his late father Abdulmanap, who passed away a few months ago due to complications arising from COVID-19. He then made his retirement official saying that he made a promise to his mother that it would be his final fight. Now he has taken to social media to thank his head coach, claiming that Javier Mendez has always been an inspiration for him.

Also Read l UFC 254 highlights: Dana reveals Khabib BROKE his foot 3 weeks before UFC 254

Khabib retirement: Javier Mendez pays tribute to Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov shared the heartfelt message, days after Javier Mendez paid tribute to him in an Instagram post. Javier Mendez wrote that The Eagle came in his life eight years ago, but would stay in his heart till the very end. “Coach and a fighter’s relationship, only a coach and the fighter can really understand. But love, respect and true loyalty, the whole world understands and you are all of that and more,” Javier Mendez added.

Also Read l Conor McGregor oddly calls archrival Khabib Nurmagomedov’s career achievements 'garbage'

Khabib retirement: Javier Mendez wants Khabib Nurmagomedov to coach at AKA

Even though many believe that The Eagle would make his return in the future, Javier Mendez claims that Khabib Nurmagomedov is a man of his word and would not change his mind about leaving the sport. “Anything’s possible. As much the fans and myself as a coach would love to have him back, no, I think he’s done. And you’re not going to get me to convince him otherwise,” Javier Mendez told Submission Radio. However, Mendez thinks that the Russian still has the drive and would love for the champ to join AKA and teach up-and-coming talents.

Also Read l UFC 254 highlights: Khabib's retirement news was “jaw-dropping”, says Javier Mendez

Image Source: Khabib Nurmagomedov / Instagram