Khabib's Manager Compares Conor McGregor And Mike Tyson In Latest Instagram Post

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov may appear to be far away from facing each other in the octagon, but their bad-blood rivalry appears to be far from over as they continue to their war of words. Khabib’s manager Ali Abdelaziz continued the saga as he went on to take a dig at Conor McGregor from his Instagram handle this week. Ali posted a video of Mike Tyson and acknowledged his boxing return but ended the post by sustaining the rivalry between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor.

Khabib Nurmagomedov manager compares Conor McGregor and Mike Tyson

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz has often shot venom at Conor McGregor and took it to another level this time by calling Conor McGregor a “bum”. The 42-year old posted a video of Mike Tyson training for a boxing return and captioned the post, “I truly believe @miketyson never hit his prime in boxing, If people pay to see bum a** Conor fight in a boxing match most definitely they will pay to see one more fight from @miketyson one of the most polarizing figures in sports history.” Conor McGregor has not responded to the 42-year-old yet. 'The Notorious' has also announced his speculated return to boxing as he went on to accept Oscar De La Hoya's challenge on Twitter

Mike Tyson amazed the world earlier this month by declaring a surprise return to the boxing ring in an exhibition fight for charity. The 53-year-old posted a clip of his training and he appears to have retained the power that he displayed in his prime. Boxing and MMA fans have been applauding the act since and Mike Tyson has already been offered a reported $20 million to compete in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov's next fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov earlier said that he would be returning to the octagon by September. However, after constant taunts from the MMA community, Khabib Nurmagomedov claimed that he will return in July. The lightweight champion recently commented on ESPN MMA's Instagram post and advised everyone to stop talking about him “This is coronatime, when Khabib time come I smash them all” wrote Khabib Nurmagomedov.

