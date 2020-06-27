UFC Heavyweight Francis Ngannou Gets Punches Bare-bodied By Flyweight Fighter; Watch Video

UFC heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou has been terrorizing the promotion's heavyweights since his inception to the promotion in 2015. Familiar for his vicious first-round knockouts, Francis Ngannou is expected to earn another shot at the UFC title. However, Francis Ngannou continues to entertain his fans, even if he is not stepping inside the octagon very soon. A few days back, Francis Nagnnou was spotted receiving punches over a body pad from WBC champion Ryan Garcia and appeared to be fine with it. This time, Francis Ngannou has taken a step ahead as he went on to receive punches over his bare body from flyweight fighter Aupuni Pagaoa, while filming the entire incident.

Francis Ngannou took to Instagram and posted the video where he is spotted standing bare-bodied while flyweight fighter Apupuni Pagaoa is seen donning the boxing gloves. In the caption, Francis Ngannou stated that it is his own version of the 'Body Shot Challenge' and went on to thrill his fans by digesting two hard punches.

Francis Ngannou advised Aupuni Pagaoa to hit as hard as he can and the flyweight fighter dropped two heavy shots over ‘The Predator’. Although Francis Ngannou appeared stable after the first shot, he advised Aupuni Pagaoa to stop after the second punch. Francis Ngannou released a low grunt as everyone in the gym broke out into laughter.

Francis Ngannou UFC career so far

Francis Ngannou is currently on a four-fight win streak and all of those victories have come by first-round knockouts. In his last four fights, Francis Ngannou has KOed Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez, Junior Dis Santos, and Jairzhinho Rozenstruik. Ngannou is expected to get the heavyweight title shot after Daniel Cormier gets his rematch against current heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

Francis Ngannou is 12 fights old in UFC in which he has won 10 fights, losing twice against Stipe Miocic and Derrick Lewis. However, the interesting fact to look at is, Francis Nagnnou has garnered all his victories with finishes in UFC (0 knockouts, 1 submission). Meanwhile, both his UFC losses have been taken to the judge’s scorecard. Thus, Francis Ngannou is yet to be defeated in the UFC via finish.

