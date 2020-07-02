UFC Fight Island Set Up In The Middle Of Exotic Beach In Abu Dhabi: Watch

UFC President Dana White has finally executed his idea of hosting an MMA event on a private island, and UFC Fight Island events are set to go live from July 11 with UFC 251 as its inaugural PPV. UFC Fight Island will be hosted at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi and technical teams have already flown in to set up the basic infrastructure on the island. There was considerable speculation regarding how UFC Fight Island would look like and Dana White has finally released a glimpse of the much-awaited event, releasing video clips of the arena and the Island.

Also Read | UFC Heavyweight Francis Ngannou Gets Punches Bare-bodied By Flyweight Fighter; Watch Video

UFC Fight Island: A look at the private island Abu Dhabi

UFC President Dana White took to social media and posted a video showcasing the breezy UFC Fight Island. As per the plan, an octagon is going to be set up in the middle of the beach, close to the sea. According to reports, Dana White’s exclusive UFC Fight Island is going to cover 640,000 square metres in Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island.

Dana White posted the video from his official social media handle and also notified the fans that his promotion is undergoing several COVID-19 tests to ensure the safety of each and everyone associated with the event. According to reports, UFC has set a five-level testing plan in place along with a host of other protocols amid the threat of the pandemic and Dana White is reportedly confident about the UFC Fight Island event being a massive success.

Also Read | UFC 251 matches: Khabib Nurmagomedov Predicts Who Will Walk Out Of UFC 251 matches With A Title

UFC news: UFC Fight Island and UFC 251 preview

UFC 251 will be the opening event for UFC Fight Island, followed by three more events in the same month. For UFC 251, the promotion has lined up three title fights - Kamaru Usman (c) vs Gilbert Burns for the welterweight title, Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs Max Holloway for the featherweight title, and Peter Yan vs Jose Aldo for the vacated bantamweight title. Although UFC 251 is going to be a closed-door event with no fans, PPV revenue is expected to witness a steady rise following the inception of UFC Fight Island.

Also Read | UFC 251 Matches, Date, Venue, And Full Fight Card Confirmed With Usman Vs Burns The Headliner

Also Read | UFC news: UFC 251 matches set To Be Hosted At 'Fight Island' As Dana White Looks To Schedule 3 Title Fights

Image courtesy: UFC.com