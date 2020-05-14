Khabib Nurmagomedov's Father In Coma In Moscow Hospital, Remains In Critical Condition

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov's father is reportedly in a medically induced coma in a military hospital in Moscow. Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov was reportedly hospitalised last month in Dagestan after symptoms of pneumonia and flu. Some reports even indicate Khabib Nurmagomedov's father was tested for coronavirus but tested negative.

Last week, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov was once again taken to hospital after he reportedly complained of a heart problem. Subsequently, his condition worsened in the local hospital in Dagestan and hence was flown to the military hospital in Moscow. Abdulmanap currently remains in a critical condition. Some reports state Abdulmanap's illness is believed to be the consequence of two days walking in freezing conditions in the mountains of Makhachkala, the capital of Dagestan. However, these reports are yet to be confirmed.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov hospitalised: Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov coma, Russian outlet confirms the news

Russian outlet Sport Express broke the news on Wednesday stating Khabib Nurmagomedov's father was flown to Moscow by a special flight last week. An unnamed member, presumed to be close to Nurmagomedov family, confirmed the news to the outlet. As per quoted by several publications, the member said, "Abdulmanap is in a bad condition, he's in Moscow and in a coma. They didn't treat him properly in Dagestan, and some complications arose. They flew him to Moscow, where he is now in a military hospital. He's on his own there, they won't allow family (visitors)."

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov has been the long time trainer of Khabib, who has dominated the UFC scene since making his debut in 2012. A mixed martial artist himself, Abdulmanap has reportedly trained several fighters in his native Russia and the United States. UFC president Dana White released an official statement in regards to the news of Khabib Nurmagomedov's father being hospitalised.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov is a true martial artist who lives a life of pride, honor and respect. He instilled those same values in his son, world champion Khabib, at an early age and was always in his corner throughout his career. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/ELVPKoEhZF — danawhite (@danawhite) May 13, 2020

I know how close Khabib is with his father and I’m saddened to hear about his current state. My thoughts are with Abdulmanap and the Nurmagomedov family as he continues to fight (2/2) — danawhite (@danawhite) May 13, 2020

Khabib Nurmagomedov's UFC rival Conor McGregor also took to Twitter to send wishes to the Nurmagomedov family. Khabib or anyone from his family is yet to release an official statement.

Praying for the recovery of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. A man responsible for more World champions, across multiple fighting disciplines, than we even know.

A true martial genius!

Very saddened upon hearing this news tonight.

Praying for the Nurmagomedov family at this time 🙏 https://t.co/OVklQphPgN — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 13, 2020

