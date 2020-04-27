Khabib Nurmagomedov's Father Hospitalised With Flu-like Symptoms: Reports

UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov was reportedly hospitalised on Saturday. As per medical reports, the 57-year-old has been diagnosed with pneumonia and flu-like symptoms and was under medical attention for quite some time. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov and his family later reported that there is nothing to worry as his father is currently out of peril.

Khabib Nurmagomedov father: Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov pneumonia report

‘The Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov pneumonia report’ was unveiled much later but initially, there were doubts that Khabib’s father had contracted coronavirus. However, after testing, it was discovered that Khabib’s father was ill with pneumonia. Though the 57-year-old is still under medical care, there is no medical experts have reportedly told the family that there is no risk to his life.

The news of the Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov pneumonia was initially reported by Russian sports commentator Ramazan Rabadanov, who is considered to be close to Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. During an interaction with championat.co, the sports commentator said, “Abdulmanap is in Makhachkala, in the Second City Hospital. He got sick in the mountains. He walked for two days, the brothers barely persuaded to go to the hospital. While coronavirus is not confirmed. They say the flu. No one is allowed to visit him. The world champion Shamil Zavurov also fell ill. They say there are other sick athletes.”

Khabib family: Khabib's father issues statement after Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov pneumonia report

The 57-year-old is currently stable and delivered a statement after undergoing treatment. Khabib’s father told TASS, “I feel fine. Everything is well.”

UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov next fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov is currently following Ramadan and will not be back in action until September. The winner of the UFC 249 main event is scheduled to go up against Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title. Meanwhile, Conor McGregor has also set his eyes on Khabib Nurmagomedov and wants to run it back with him in the near future.

Image courtesy: Instagram of Khabib Nurmagomedov