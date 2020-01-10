UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov Makes Fans Nostalgic With A Throwback Picture From 2008

Khabib Nurmagomedov is arguably one of the best lightweight fighters to have ever participated in the sport of MMA. The undefeated Dagestani has mauled every opponent he has faced in his career. No one actually knows how to take him down in a fight.

After becoming the lightweight champion at UFC 223, Khabib Nurmagomedov has defended his belt twice against Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier respectively. He is set to defend it once again against Tony Ferguson at the main event of UFC 249. The Dagestani might opt for retirement after that. Khabib has hinted at his retirement a lot of times. Recently, he made his fans nostalgic through an Instagram post.

Also Read | UFC: When Tony Ferguson Knocked Out Katsunori Kikuno With One Deadly Right-hand Jab

UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov makes his fans nostalgic

The 31-year-old lightweight champion recently posted a picture of himself through his Instagram handle. In the picture, a young Khabib Nurmagomedov can be spotted in a regional martial arts league. Khabib Nurmagomedov posted the picture along with the caption: “When I was young. Almost 12 years ago” It made all his fans nostalgic. Take a look at the post:

Also Read | UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov Might Not Fight Again After Facing Tony Ferguson At UFC 249

In an interview with RT Sport, the lightweight champion of UFC revealed that he is considering retirement in the near future. When asked about the reason, Khabib Nurmagomedov said that one must leave the sport at the right time, else they get buried by the newcomers. Khabib advised the same for his real-life friend and star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. According to Khabib, Ronaldo is currently 34 but he won’t be having the same mindset and stamina by 35. Thus, he should know when to leave the sport at his peak. However, for the time being, Khabib Nurmagomedov is serious about his upcoming fight against Tony Ferguson. The lightweight champion believes that it is going to be the hardest test of his career but he is also confident about securing a victory.

🗣 "Nobody will be around forever, so it's important to leave at the right time"@TeamKhabib on @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/O8f0I5TomF — RT Sport (@RTSportNews) December 14, 2019

Also Read | Tony Ferguson Fires Warning Shots At Khabib Nurmagomedov, Says The Champion Is 'nervous'

Also Read | UFC: Conor McGregor's Diet Plan Ahead Of 2020 Comeback Will Inspire You

(Image courtesy: Official Instagram of Khabib Nurmagomedov)