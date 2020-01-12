The Debate
UFC Boss Dana White Offers Job To Best Buy Employee Who Stopped Robbery

Rest of the World News

UFC President Dana White recently offered a job to the woman who was fired from best buy for forcibly removing a shoplifter from a Best Buy supermarket.

UFC

UFC President Dana White recently offered a job to the woman who was fired from best buy for forcibly removing a shoplifter from a Best Buy supermarket in Hawaii. The UFC boss has also invited her to watch the Conor McGregor vs Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone fight on January 18.

A surprising turn of events

Summer Tapasa who is 24-years-old, came into the spotlight when the video of the stopping a robbery at the store where she works went viral. According to local media, Summer lost her job at Best Buy due to the incident but Dana White swiftly offered her a job after seeing the video of stopping the robbery. 

It is not certain what kind of job White has in mind for Summer but White was obviously impressed by the footage of her halting the alleged thief in his tracks. In the video of the fight that was posted by Dana, he explains to his followers how Summer stopped an alleged robbery and how Best Buy fired her for it.

He added in the caption that he wanted Summer to work for him and that he wanted to fly her out to see the McGregor vs Cowboy fight. In a post uploaded on Facebook, Summer explained her side of things. She says she recognised the guy from earlier claiming that he had shoplifted before and when she saw him shoplift again she just thought to herself, 'not today'.

She further explained in the post that she did not tackle and stop the robbery at Best Buy for the managers but for the sole reason that the shoplifter needed to know that what he was doing was wrong.

