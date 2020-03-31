The Debate
Jorge Masvidal Wants To Replace Khabib For Taking On Tony Ferguson In UFC 249

other sports

Khabib vs Ferguson update: BMF Jorge Masvidal is ready to replace Khabib Nurmagomedov at the UFC 249 main event bout and face Tony Ferguson.

Written By Raj Sarkar | Mumbai
Jorge Masvidal

While the main event of UFC 249 is on the verge of collapsing with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s sudden exit from the fight card, a handful of UFC fighters have offered to step up against Tony Ferguson and save the day for UFC fans on April 18. BMF Jorge Masvidal is one of those fighters who want to face Tony Ferguson under short notice. Apart from Jorge Masvidal, Dustin Poirier has also expressed his interest over the UFC 249 main event but most fans consider Jorge Masvidal to be the perfect replacement. Meanwhile, UFC has already offered the fight to Justin Gaethje and he is yet to respond to that.

UFC 249 Khabib vs Ferguson: Jorge Masvidal wants to replace Khabib against Tony Ferguson

Despite being a welterweight contender, the BMF of UFC wants to slide into the lightweight bout of UFC 249 against Tony Ferguson. After Khabib Numragomedov announced that he won’t be able to leave his home country Russia amidst the coronavirus lockdown, Jorge Masvidal tweeted and revealed that he is ready to fight on April 18. Surprisingly, the entire UFC fanbase has been buzzing with excitement since then.

A few moments later, Jorge Masvidal posted another tweet and slammed Khabib’s manager Ali Abdelaziz for writing tweets on the behalf of his client (Khabib Nurmagomedov). Jorge Masvidal claims that he is ready to cut off heads as UFC fans want to see him inside the octagon on April 18. Here’s a look at Jorge Masvidal’s tweets.

UFC 249 Khabib vs Ferguson called off: Khabib replacement

UFC is yet to finalise Khabib’s replacement for the UFC 249 main event bout since there are too many options at this moment. Lightweight contender Justin Gaethje has already been offered the fight and Dustin Poirier is also ready to slide in if UFC fails to find an opponent for Tony Ferguson. Meanwhile, UFC has not responded back to Jorge Masvidal’s offer and it seems that the 35-year-old American is not going to step up at UFC 249.

