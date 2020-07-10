Who Is Iman Kawa? Is Jorge Masvidal Married? Know About Mother Of BMF Champ's Children

UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal is no less than a global mega-star at this point since he is already regarded as one of the biggest A-listers in the promotion and has accrued a massive fanbase all across the globe. However, Jorge Masvidal’s surreal rise to prominence has taken place within just two years of him bursting onto the scene. Although Jorge Masvidal, 35, is a true veteran of the sport and has been competing in the UFC since 2013, “Gamebred” made himself one of the biggest superstars in 2019 by unleashing three sensational knockout victories in succession. However, a lot about Jorge Masvidal’s personal life is still unknown to his fans.

Jorge Masvidal is believed to be unmarried in real life. However, the UFC star reportedly had a girlfriend and he also had kids with her. While Jorge Masvidal continues to remain in the headlines for his upcoming UFC Fight Island bout, MMA fans have seemingly been asking ‘Who is Iman Kawa?’ and is Jorge Masvidal married?

Well, the answer to ‘Who is Iman Kawa’ is that she is believed to be Jorge Masvidal’s former girlfriend. As per reports, Masvidal dated Iman Kawa for more than ten years and the duo also has two daughters and a son. However, the answer to ‘Is Jorge Masvidal married’ is in the negative.

Although Jorge Masvidal flaunts an extravagant lifestyle in public appearances, he is believed to be a private person in real life. Masvidal has never talked a lot about his family or gone into detail regarding his personal life. According to media reports, Iman Kawa was born on June 19, 1998, in Florida and has been a long-time partner of Jorge Masvidal. The duo is believed to have split up a couple of years back.

Not a lot is known about Iman Kawa but what is known that she runs her own YouTube channel. The name of her YouTube channel is “Better Than Your Mother”. Jorge Masvidal made an appearance in one of the episodes of her YouTube blogs.

