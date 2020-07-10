Mike Perry Allegedly Struck Several Victims In Texas, Including A Woman

UFC contender Mike Perry recently got himself into trouble after he allegedly struck multiple people inside a bar in Texas with video footage emerging of Mike Perry punching an old man outside the bar this week. The news of the “Mike Perry bar fight” has garnered considerable attention since then, and MMA fans have also been deriding ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry. However, the incident has taken another turn a day later after it was stated by a victim that Mike Perry assaulted more than one person, including a woman outside the bar.

Also Read | Mike Perry UFC career: UFC Star Mike Perry Purchases New 4Runner For Girlfriend Latory Gonzalez

Mike Perry bar fight: Mike Perry assaulted more than one person, says one victim

While the “Mike Perry bar fight” news continues to gain traction, no police arrests have been made so far. However, police officials have recorded the statement of the victims and it has been noted that Mike Perry physically assaulted multiple people. Although the entire incident remains a bit sketchy for the fans, Texas Police officials have drafted a timeline of the incident.

As per reports from MMA Fighting and Mike Perry’s statement, the UFC superstar was about to leave the bar when he got into a verbal altercation with the first person (unnamed). According to Mike Perry, all the reported victims were putting their hands on him. Perry also noted that when he was having an argument with the first victim, the victim’s girlfriend stepped in and began “clawing” at him, which was when Mike Perry reportedly struck both of them. However, when the UFC star decided to leave the arena, an old man stepped in and tried to obstruct him, when Mike Perry reportedly decided to land a jab on his face.

Also Read | Mike Perry UFC career: Who Is Mike Perry's Girlfriend Latory Gonzalez? Everything About The UFC Star Duo

Mike Perry bar fight: UFC releases statement over Mike Perry

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has already issued a statement over Mike Perry’s recent stunt and claimed that the promotion is aware of and troubled by the video footage released. UFC also noted that Mike Perry has had some problems with anger and alcohol abuse. UFC has pleaded with fans and announced that the organisation is fully aware of the situation and is taking necessary action.

Also Read | Mike Perry bar fight: Is Mike Perry Arrested? UFC Star Involved In A HEATED Bar Fight With Elderly man

Also Read | Mike Perry bar fight: Mike Perry Bar Fight Turns Ugly, UFC Fighter Punches Old Man And Uses N-word During Fight

Image courtesy: Mike Perry Instagram