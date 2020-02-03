Khabib Nurmagomedov Reportedly Offered $100 Million To Fight Floyd Mayweather

Lightweight UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is expected to receive the heaviest payday of his life. Saudi Arabian backers have offered him $100 million to take up a fight against Floyd Mayweather. The undefeated Dagestani is currently lined up against Tony Ferguson for the main event of UFC 249. However, Khabib’s manager believes that his client is going to fight against Floyd Mayweather only after UFC 249 gets over.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been offered $100 million for Floyd Mayweather bout

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz claimed that a lot of Saudi Arabian people want to make the fight happen and they are willing to offer $100 million. Floyd Mayweather excited the entire combat sports community by teasing a cross-promotion fight with Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2020. However, Floyd went on to delete the post that hinted at his bout against the lightweight champion of UFC.

That does not mean that the fight is off. Ali Abdelaziz further said that a rematch between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov has also been proposed by the Saudi Arabian people. They are ready to offer the same amount ($100 million). However, Ali Abdelaziz wants Conor McGregor to go and fight Justin Gaethje first.

In the meantime, UFC President Dana White has said that he is ready to line up Conor McGregor against the winner of ‘Tony Ferguson vs Khabib Nurmagomedov’. However, Khabib has shown zero-interest in fighting his former rival. The undefeated Dagestani feels that Conor should win at least ten fights in a row to earn another title shot at the 155 lbs unit.

(Image courtesy: Instagram of Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Floyd Mayweather)