Khabib Nurmagomedov's Coach Gives An Update Regarding UFC Star And His Family's Condition

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has been teasing his potential return to the octagon for quite some time now. However, following the COVID-19 cases in his family, Khabib had to postpone his plans. He is expected to come back in September and is already slated to defend his lightweight strap against interim champion Justin Gaethje in their upcoming face-off. However, the date and venue of the Dagestani’s return are yet to be finalised. Meanwhile, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s coach has given an update regarding Khabib’s UFC plans and the health of his family amid the uncertainty of the pandemic.

UFC news: Lightweight champion's coach gives an update regarding Khabib Nurmagomedov's UFC plans

Khabib’s current coach Javier Mendez recently revealed that Khabib Nurmagomedov is training hard for his octagon return and appears to be a bit stable since his father is no longer suffering from COVID-19. He also said that Khabib Nurmagomedov is training twice a day and is now more motivated since his father’s declining health condition. Three days ago, Javier Mendez said to Russian news agency TASS that he had a word with Khabib Nurmagomedov over a call and the MMA coach discussed a number of things with Khabib regarding his octagon plans.

“Three days ago, Khabib left a message that his father’s condition is improving, he is recovering, and then we talked with one common acquaintance. He said that Abdulmanap was no longer ill with the coronavirus. He had complications from heart surgery," Javier Mendez explaind to TASS.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been inactive in UFC since his last title defence against Dustin Poirier at UFC 242. While he was scheduled to face Tony Ferguson at the headliner of UFC 249, the Dagestani pulled out from the contest at the 11th hour. Khabib flew down to his hometown in Russia just before the fight and could not manage to fly out of the country following the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown. He was then replaced by Justin Gaethje, who went on to defeat Tony Ferguson to earn an opportunity to fight for the title. Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje are now slated to face each other for the UFC lightweight gold in the near future.

Image courtesy: Khabib Nurmagomedov Instagram