San Antonio Shooting Suspect In Custody Falsely Claimed To Be A UFC Fighter: Report

Jenelius Crew, 37 was taken into police custody on Thursday morning after he allegedly wounded eight people with gunshots outside a bar in San Antonio. According to reports, the man was denied entry into Rebar, a popular nightspot in the city after the hotel crew found him highly intoxicated on Wednesday night. After being frustrated on being denied entry, Jenelius Crew reportedly decided to open fire on the streets of San Antonio. Fortunately, there are no reports of loss of life but eight people were severely wounded in the process. The San Antonio shooting has already caused widespread panic, and a number of UFC fighters have now voiced their frustration after the gunman, Jenelius Crew, falsely claimed to be one of them.

UPDATE: This morning, the U.S. Marshals Service Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Jenelius Crew in connection to this case. Yesterday, #SAPD’s Homicide Unit obtained 8 Aggravated Assault/Deadly Weapon arrest warrants for Crew. https://t.co/xtyRCic8R0 pic.twitter.com/6d77N36Ch5 — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) June 18, 2020

San Antonio shooting gunman Jenelius Crew claiming to be a UFC fighter, arrested in San Antonio

The San Antonio Police Department released an official statement and broke the news this week. As per reports, the gunman (Jenelius Crew) claimed he was a UFC fighter when his entry into the nightclub was rejected. Although his words were found to be false later, the news caused widespread frustration in the UFC. San Antonio Police chief William Mac Manus stated that the accused gunman lost his calm after he was rejected by the bar officials. The gunman from San Antonio shooting (Jenelius Crew) later went on to yell at the staff, “Don’t you know who I am? I am a UFC fighter from California.”

After he was taken into custody, police officials issued eight aggravated assault and a deadly weapon arrest warrants on the accused. Jenelius Crew has already been put behind bars and an investigation is now under process. However, the gunman’s false statement of being a UFC fighter is still spreading anxiety in the UFC.

UFC News: Dana White reacts on the San Antonio shooting gunman Jenelius Crew claiming to be a UFC fighter

UFC president Dana White delivered his reaction to the San Antonio shooting by Jenelius Crew as he was left stunned with the incident. UFC president Dana White spoke with MMA Fighting and claimed that it’s “crazy”. “Well, if you don’t think that I heard about that one at 7 am this morning, you know what I mean? I hope it’s not true,” said Dana White. Apart from Dana White, several UFC fans also expressed their anger towards the gunman (Jenelius Crew) on social media after they came to know about the San Antonio shooting.

Image courtesy: San Antonio Police Department Twitter