UFC Star Julia Avila Sews Masks To Support Fight Against Coronavirus Pandemic

While the entire world is battling the coronavirus pandemic, UFC fighters have showcased their constant support towards society. Various UFC superstars like Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have already taken an active part in their home countries and are aiding people in the time of a global medical crisis. Meanwhile, UFC women’s bantamweight contender Julia Avila has done her part for the world as she is providing free masks to people amid the crisis. Julia Avila herself is sewing these masks amid the coronavirus lockdown.

UFC: Julia Avila sewing free masks for people amid Coronavirus pandemic

‘The Raging Panda’ Julia Avila took to her official social media handles and revealed that she is making masks, free of charge. She revealed that she is also purchasing supplies and paying the shipping costs with the sponsorship money which she raised for her UFC Portland fight. Julia Avila claimed she has single-handedly made hundreds of masks and she is ready to make more as long as she gets the supplies. Julia Avila also posted a video from her official Instagram handle in which she showcased the entire procedure for making the masks.

During an interview with UFC, Julia Avila revealed that she has experience in sewing and she decided to apply that skill in making free masks amid the coronavirus pandemic. “My sewing craft came in when a couple of my friends needed gis. I saw a machine and was like 'Oh, I'm gonna buy that. I'm going to try to mend people's gis and patch them up'. Because it's a ridiculous amount of money and not everyone can afford that. So I just started patching and sewing gis for my friends. One time I created a skirt out of a pillowcase! It was super comfortable but not the most stylish. But like I said, I love to create.” said Julia Avila.

In the downtime between work and training, @RagingPandaMMA has been sewing free masks for hospitals, at-risk individuals, and essential personnel on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis. "Stay clean, fight filthy." Check it out: https://t.co/yKKQXgf5fo pic.twitter.com/KmqPh4nFBr — UFC News (@UFCNews) April 23, 2020

UFC: Julia Avila MMA stats: Fights: 8, Win-7, loss-1

(Image courtesy: Instagram of Julia Avila)