Khabib Nurmagomedov's Father Transferred To A New Hospital After Suffering Heart Problems

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov was taken to a hospital a few days ago after being diagnosed with flu or pneumonia-like symptoms. Initially, it was believed that Khabib’s father has contracted COVID-19 but after testing the 57-year-old, it was revealed that Khabib’s father is safe from the deadly bug. However, there are reports that his situation has deteriorated since and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father had to be shifted to a new hospital in Moscow.

UFC: Khabib father shifted to a new hospital

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s family friend and wrestling referee Ubaydula Osmanov recently revealed that Khabib’s father required special medical attention, which is why they decided to fly him down to Moscow. While speaking to RIA Dagestan, Ubaydula Usmanov revealed that he spoke with Khabib's father a few days ago and Abdulmanap claimed he was fine and recovering. However, on May 3 it was said that Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov’s health conditions worsened and he had to be taken to Moscow on a special flight.

"I believe there were problems with his heart," said Ubaydula Usmanov

A few weeks ago, Khabib Nurmagomedov took to Instagram and posted a picture of his father drinking tea. In the caption, Khabib Nurmagomedov wrote, "Time is not easy for all of us, pay attention not only to your family but also to your parents because parents are the keys to Paradise. Appreciate the parents, because those who no longer feel sorry for them and would give everything that they have, just to sit with them for 5 minutes over a cup of tea."

UFC: Khabib next fight

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is currently following Ramadan Kareem and is expected to remain out of action till September. As per official reports, the winner of UFC 249 Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje will challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight strap in September once Khabib makes his return. However, should Tony Ferguson prevail at UFC 249, fans will cross their fingers as fights between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov have failed to materialise on multiple occasions in the past.

