CM Punk Sends Heartfelt Message To Khabib Nurmagomedov After Abdulmanap Passes Away

CM Punk recently took to Twitter and offered his condolences to UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and his family after his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov passed away due to COVID-19 complications on July 3. According to reports, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov had to undergo heart bypass surgery due to coronavirus complications and was subsequently placed in a medically induced coma. After waking, he remained in critical condition, but soon showed some signs of recovery. However, as time went by his health got worse and he breathed his last on July 3.

Awful news. Rest in power Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. Thoughts are with @TeamKhabib and all his loved ones. ❤️ — player/coach (@CMPunk) July 3, 2020

Apart from CM Punk, several UFC fighters and coaches and paid tribute to Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. Khabib’s long-time rivals like Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson also showed their support to Khabib Nurmagomedov and his family. “The loss of a father, a coach, and a dedicated supporter of the sport. Condolences and rest in peace Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov,” wrote Conor McGregor on Twitter. "My sincerest condolences to you & your family Khabib. Keep your spirits up buddy. Respect to your father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. He will be front row when we hopefully compete someday,” Tony Ferguson added.

CM Punk’s UFC career

At UFC 181, CM Punk announced that he had signed a multi-fight contract with UFC and would compete in the welterweight division. On February 2016, it was announced that CM Punk would face Mickey Gall in his debut fight, but he was diagnosed with a herniated disc and underwent surgery days later. CM Punk faced Gall at UFC 203 where he lost via a rear-naked choke in the first round. In his second professional fight, CM Punk faced Mike Jackson at UFC 225. CM Punk put on an average performance but lost the bout via unanimous decision. After the bout, UFC president Dana White said that CM Punk would probably not fight in the UFC again. On November 2018, CM Punk signed a deal with Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CFFC) for the role of a commentator.

Khabib Nurmagomedov father death: Khabib Nurmagomedov next fight

The undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is slated to defend his title against interim champion Justin Gaethje soon. Though the date and venue of the bout are yet to be finalised, it is rumoured that the title defence could go down in September at UFC fight Island which is located at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. However, considering his father's death, the undefeated UFC champion could postpone his return to the octagon.

Image Courtesy: UFC.com, AP